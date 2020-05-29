5 SHARES Share Tweet

Former Love & Hip-Hop Atlanta star Tommie Lee has reason to celebrate … she’s going to be a grandma!

Tommie’s oldest daughter, Samaria, just announced via social media that she is pregnant and proudly showed off her baby bump.

The 16-year-old says the pregnancy was definitely unplanned but she’s “beyond happy” to welcome a little baby into her life.

“No i didn’t plan this but life happens! I made my choice to keep my gift from god and live not caring about what anybody else think,” she wrote on Instagram.

“My life is only going up from here i just have one extra life coming with me and I’m beyond happy for it.”

She also wants to be an inspiration for other young girls that are also preparing to become mothers.

“And for all the young pregnant woman or woman with child let me be your inspiration! It’s okay you will do just fine.”

Tommie is only 35 and had Samaria when she was 19 years old, while in jail.

Tommie was a confrontational, but popular figure on LHHATL for several years.

She officially left the reality series in 2019 and emphatically says she’d never return to the shows because it caused her nothing by “misery and depression.”