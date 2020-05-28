As we all deal with the devastating effects of racial injustice following the recent death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officers, Madonna has taken it upon herself to singlehandedly solve the issue of racism.
And how did she do that, you ask? With a video of her Black teenage son David dancing to Michael Jackson’s “They Don’t Care About Us.”
Brutal murder travels around the world my son David Dances to honor and pay tribute to George and His Family and all Acts of Racism and Discrimination that happen on a daily basis in America. #davidbanda #JusticeforGeorgeFloyd #MichaelJackson pic.twitter.com/wLa6YKrYF1
— Madonna (@Madonna) May 28, 2020
This comes after Madonna posted a lengthy message on Instagram regarding the killing of George Floyd and ended it with “F**k the Police!”
with his knee on his neck, handcuffed and helpless, crying for his life with his face in the street is the most sickening, heartbreaking thing ive seen in a long time. This Officer knew he was being filmed and murdered him with arrogance and Pride. This has to stop!! Until we can over come Racism in America— no one should be allowed to carry a gun. Most of all cops. God Bless you George Floyd Im so sorry for you and your family. And all the senseless killings that have gone before you. Will it ever end? 🙏🏼 I pray to GOD it does one day. Until then—Fuck The Police! Yea I said it. Im not interested in being PC. Im interested in Justice. @shaunking #georgefloyd #justice #guncontrol
Of course, Madonna curing racism through dance hasn’t gone unnoticed by Black Twitter, who made sure to thank the iconic pop star for her contributions to ending years of discrimination against Black Americans.
"For your people" pic.twitter.com/TumEoFNjFt
— ???? MAKAILA ???? (@MakailaxPrince) May 28, 2020
I’m fucking crying
— Kwamz ?? (@krayzie_kwamz) May 28, 2020
— ?Black & Proud?? (@blerdofthemtns) May 28, 2020
“DAVID, COME DANCE!”
— aa; (@ic_arus) May 28, 2020
I could explain it with words but I'd rather explain it with dance pic.twitter.com/avEdMwNsxb
— SoundSkapes777 (@skapes777) May 28, 2020
Thank you so much. I’m so glad he was able to stomp out racism with this deeply moving tribute. Y’all’s hard work and sacrifice to the cause…how can we ever repay you?
— call gunna if you want you a birkin (@KiaSpeaks) May 28, 2020
she’s buying a pepsi for every single protester on the frontlines as we speak, god bless her????
— chid (@chidgemaa) May 28, 2020
— A. ? (@FiaaCocoa) May 28, 2020
— ?????? (@Khxpri_) May 28, 2020
I'm sick of yall omg ?? smfh
— Kofi Josephs (@Keezus4) May 28, 2020
Madonna waking up her son from his Quarantine nap to end racism like: pic.twitter.com/PUsnZWIZ2h
— Rosa Parks’s Burner Account (@Rosasburner) May 28, 2020
How Madonna introduced her son to everyone on Twitter: pic.twitter.com/mWWO97VlhZ
— Rosa Parks’s Burner Account (@Rosasburner) May 28, 2020
Madonna dancing son did that
— Ajebo Warri Boy™ (@ray_ghan) May 28, 2020
Thank you for your service, Madonna. Now that racism has been solved, the people in Minneapolis can stop protesting and we can all move forward knowing that ALL Black people are safe from discrimination.