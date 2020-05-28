10 SHARES Share Tweet

As we all deal with the devastating effects of racial injustice following the recent death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officers, Madonna has taken it upon herself to singlehandedly solve the issue of racism.

And how did she do that, you ask? With a video of her Black teenage son David dancing to Michael Jackson’s “They Don’t Care About Us.”

Brutal murder travels around the world my son David Dances to honor and pay tribute to George and His Family and all Acts of Racism and Discrimination that happen on a daily basis in America. #davidbanda #JusticeforGeorgeFloyd #MichaelJackson pic.twitter.com/wLa6YKrYF1 — Madonna (@Madonna) May 28, 2020

This comes after Madonna posted a lengthy message on Instagram regarding the killing of George Floyd and ended it with “F**k the Police!”

Of course, Madonna curing racism through dance hasn’t gone unnoticed by Black Twitter, who made sure to thank the iconic pop star for her contributions to ending years of discrimination against Black Americans.

I’m fucking crying — Kwamz ?? (@krayzie_kwamz) May 28, 2020

I could explain it with words but I'd rather explain it with dance pic.twitter.com/avEdMwNsxb — SoundSkapes777 (@skapes777) May 28, 2020

Thank you so much. I’m so glad he was able to stomp out racism with this deeply moving tribute. Y’all’s hard work and sacrifice to the cause…how can we ever repay you? — call gunna if you want you a birkin (@KiaSpeaks) May 28, 2020

she’s buying a pepsi for every single protester on the frontlines as we speak, god bless her???? — chid (@chidgemaa) May 28, 2020

I'm sick of yall omg ?? smfh — Kofi Josephs (@Keezus4) May 28, 2020

Madonna waking up her son from his Quarantine nap to end racism like: pic.twitter.com/PUsnZWIZ2h — Rosa Parks’s Burner Account (@Rosasburner) May 28, 2020

How Madonna introduced her son to everyone on Twitter: pic.twitter.com/mWWO97VlhZ — Rosa Parks’s Burner Account (@Rosasburner) May 28, 2020

Madonna dancing son did that — Ajebo Warri Boy™ (@ray_ghan) May 28, 2020

Thank you for your service, Madonna. Now that racism has been solved, the people in Minneapolis can stop protesting and we can all move forward knowing that ALL Black people are safe from discrimination.