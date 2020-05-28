As we all deal with the devastating effects of racial injustice following the recent death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officers, Madonna has taken it upon herself to singlehandedly solve the issue of racism.

And how did she do that, you ask? With a video of her Black teenage son David dancing to Michael Jackson’s “They Don’t Care About Us.”

This comes after Madonna posted a lengthy message on Instagram regarding the killing of George Floyd and ended it with “F**k the Police!”

Of course, Madonna curing racism through dance hasn’t gone unnoticed by Black Twitter, who made sure to thank the iconic pop star for her contributions to ending years of discrimination against Black Americans.

Thank you for your service, Madonna. Now that racism has been solved, the people in Minneapolis can stop protesting and we can all move forward knowing that ALL Black people are safe from discrimination.

