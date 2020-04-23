6 SHARES Share Tweet

Rep. Maxine Waters, a California Democrat and chairwoman of the House Financial Services Committee, said that her sister is dying of coronavirus in a hospital in St. Louis, Missouri.

“I’m going to take a moment to dedicate this legislation to my dear sister who is dying in a hospital in St. Louis, Missouri right now, infected by the coronavirus,” Waters said Thursday (Apr. 23) on the House floor ahead of a vote on a $480 billion COVID-19 relief package.

Waters, who was one of multiple lawmakers seen wearing masks on the House floor, was speaking in support of the already passed Paycheck Protection Program and the pending Health Care Enhancement Act, which is expected to pass a House vote on Thursday.

President Donald Trump has publicly supported the bill, indicating that he will sign it when it reaches the White House.

The legislation will provide $370 billion in funding for small business loans as well as an additional $100 billion for hospitals and coronavirus testing.

Some of the funding for the business loans will be targeted to small businesses, particularly mom-and-pop and minority-owned businesses, after criticism that the first round of loans went to large, publicly-owned businesses and retail and restaurant chains.

“We need to do much more to help renters, homeowners, people experiencing homelessness and mom-and-pop landlords,” Waters said.