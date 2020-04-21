10 SHARES Share Tweet

With many out of work due to statewide stay-at-home orders and struggling to cover their bills, rapper Birdman wants to help ease the burden for some.

The Cash Money Records co-founder announced that he will pay one month’s rent for those in need in the New Orleans community where he grew up.

Birdman wrote on Instagram:

“I would like 2 offer to pay everybody rent for month of May (for those who in need) in residents area of UPTOWN New Orleans where I was born and raised at from mac melph calio and ST Thomas housing also from 3rd ward to 17th ward”

He thanked the organizers that helped him put together the initiative and encouraged the New Orleans mayor to help his cause.

“[A]lso wanna thank all hospital on front line Risking they life to save lives,” he added.

Birdman is joining the list of many celebrities offering support amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Saturday Night Live‘s Michael Che is also paying one month’s rent for residents living in the public housing apartment complex his grandmother used to live in. His grandmother died from coronavirus complications earlier this month.

According to XXL magazine, the hip-hop community has donated more than $5 million, 100,000 masks and $20,000 in meals amid the pandemic.