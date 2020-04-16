5 SHARES Share Tweet

More than 90% of the United States is currently under a “stay-at-home” or “shelter-in-place” order amid the coronavirus pandemic, but worries over the economy and people’s mental health have raised one universal question: When will things go back to normal?

Well, President Donald Trump seems to have the answer to that question, and it’s a bit sooner than you think.

On Thursday (Apr. 16), Trump shared his “Opening Up America Again” plan, a three-phase set of guidelines for governors that says that states that show a downward trend in COVID-19 cases will be able to re-open their restaurants, bars, theaters, workplaces, gyms and more as soon as May 1st, 2020.

During a conference call in which he praised governors for their hard work, Trump told the state leaders “you’re gonna call your shots.”

He added: “Bottom line, if you’re ready and you have those beautiful, low numbers like some of you have, let’s get going, let’s open up your state.”

Under the new guidelines, before states can proceed to a phased opening, they must demonstrate a downward trajectory of COVID-19 cases over a 14-day period, as well as have a “robust” system for testing health care workers.

