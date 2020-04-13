11 SHARES Share Tweet

As celebs continue to self-quarantine, Diddy hosted a dance-a-thon fundraiser via Instagram Live and invited many of his famous friends to join.

But during his Easter Sunday (Apr. 12) philanthropic effort, the mogul faced heavy backlash on social media after he abruptly stopped Lizzo from twerking, while having no issues when reality star Draya Michele later twerked during the IG session.

Lizzo was happily dancing to Moneybagg Yo’s “1 2 3” until Diddy interrupted her groove.

“Stop the music. It’s Easter Sunday—let’s play something a little bit family friendly.”

Lizzo stopped twerking and apologized, while laughing off the awkward moment. She then suggested Diddy play her own song, Juice.

But when Draya twerked to Juvenile’s “Back Dat Azz Up,” Diddy and his sons encouraged her and cheered her on.

P Diddy ain’t SHIT ? When Lizzo started twerking he brought that to an end with the quickness but had nothing to say to Draya when she was shaking bum ????????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/W2BAskCYSX — Baby Goat? #NoDaysOff???? (@Blayofficial) April 13, 2020

Many immediately called out Diddy for the double standard and accusing him of being fatphobic and body shaming Lizzo.

Diddy eventually addressed the issue, claiming he stopped Lizzo’s twerk because of the song being played at the time, not because of the singer’s body or size.

“There’s one thing that I want to make clear. My queen, my sister Lizzo. She’s one of the best twerkers in the world, ok, so let’s keep that clear. “It wasn’t about twerking. You’re allowed to twerk on Easter. It was a lot of cursing in the record and I don’t need child services knocking on my door right now, you understand? Lizzo, we love you. “Everybody, stop looking for the negative. Look at the positive, man. Let’s go to the love.”

#Diddy clarifies why he stopped #lizzo from twerking it was the song choice pic.twitter.com/5xL80UhkNf — quickwiththetea (@quickwiththetea) April 13, 2020

Despite his explanation, the conversation is still ongoing on Twitter. Lizzo is a top 10 trending topic, with many coming to her defense.

diddy said he paused lizzo because the record HE chose had “too much” cursing YET he allowed draya to twerk to the explicit version of Back Dat AZZ Up which again HE chose and y’all somehow came to the conclusion that his explanation was sufficient, honest and not full of shit… pic.twitter.com/wXnqEGjcl9 — Bejá (@writtenbybeja) April 13, 2020

Diddy saying it’s Easter Sunday so Lizzo should keep it family friendly when she was just dancing and then letting Draya shake her ass on the Live is why men aren’t credible. That’s why we assume you’re always thinking with your dicks. — Mahlatse A. Bakone (@Shlatz) April 13, 2020

Diddy told Lizzo ass she can’t twerk on his live because it’s Easter? Sunday but he was on demon ? time w. The boys watching Draya drop it like it’s hot on his shit ?? Just a few hrs later lmao ??????????????????????? #LIVEINYOURTRUTH pic.twitter.com/o8lCNW9XzA — ?Bee??? (@BeeTheMuse) April 13, 2020

So Draya & Anitta were allowed to do it but not 3x Grammy winning global star & festival headliner Lizzo. Chile… pic.twitter.com/3kOIuRj6Io — Jason (One Piece fan) (@EscaflowneClown) April 13, 2020

Lizzo started twerking on Diddy’s IG live & Diddy talking bout stop its Easter Sunday but Draya twerks on that same live & there are no issues. Y’all can’t even hide yall disdain for fat women & I hate it. — Hoodrat Barbie (@ItsssJQ) April 13, 2020

To date, Diddy’s Team Love COVID-19 Response Fund collaboration with the non-profit, Direct Relief, has raised over $3.7 million.