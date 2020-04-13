As celebs continue to self-quarantine, Diddy hosted a dance-a-thon fundraiser via Instagram Live and invited many of his famous friends to join.

But during his Easter Sunday (Apr. 12) philanthropic effort, the mogul faced heavy backlash on social media after he abruptly stopped Lizzo from twerking, while having no issues when reality star Draya Michele later twerked during the IG session.

Lizzo was happily dancing to Moneybagg Yo’s “1 2 3” until Diddy interrupted her groove.

“Stop the music. It’s Easter Sunday—let’s play something a little bit family friendly.”

Lizzo stopped twerking and apologized, while laughing off the awkward moment. She then suggested Diddy play her own song, Juice.

But when Draya twerked to Juvenile’s “Back Dat Azz Up,” Diddy and his sons encouraged her and cheered her on.

Many immediately called out Diddy for the double standard and accusing him of being fatphobic and body shaming Lizzo.

Diddy eventually addressed the issue, claiming he stopped Lizzo’s twerk because of the song being played at the time, not because of the singer’s body or size.

“There’s one thing that I want to make clear. My queen, my sister Lizzo. She’s one of the best twerkers in the world, ok, so let’s keep that clear.

“It wasn’t about twerking. You’re allowed to twerk on Easter. It was a lot of cursing in the record and I don’t need child services knocking on my door right now, you understand? Lizzo, we love you.

“Everybody, stop looking for the negative. Look at the positive, man. Let’s go to the love.”

Despite his explanation, the conversation is still ongoing on Twitter. Lizzo is a top 10 trending topic, with many coming to her defense.

To date, Diddy’s Team Love COVID-19 Response Fund collaboration with the non-profit, Direct Relief, has raised over $3.7 million.

