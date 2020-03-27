Da Brat is celebrating her 46th birthday in a big way.
The rapper was not only brought to tears by her new custom Bentley, but also because of the person who gifted it to her: girlfriend Jesseca “Judy” Dupart.
In a tearful Instagram post on Thursday (Mar. 26), Brat confirmed her relationship with Dupart, the first time she’s ever publicly shared her relationship status with a woman.
“I’ve always been a kind of private person until I met my heart’s match who handles some things differently than I do,” Da Brat wrote.
“Thank you baby @darealbbjudy for far more than this incredible birthday gift. I have never experienced this feeling. It’s so overwhelming that often I find myself in a daze hoping to never get pinched to see if it’s real so I can live in this dream forever.”
#sosoblessed #twinflame #isthismylife #dontwakemeup #nothinghappensbyaccident
Although Brat’s birthday isn’t until April, Dupart couldn’t wait to surprise her partner, calling her “My better half, my forever , my twin flame.”
“I’ve never been SOOOO happy and honestly think that it’s not only because of our connection but also because we really been to ourselves,” Dupart shared on Instagram.
This video was taken 3•16 …. Her birthday is 4•14 but with the way things were going and my excitement I couldn't wait 😭😣 it's so crazy cuz I ordered a CUSTOM bow for the presentation and didn't even wait on it 🤣🤣🤣 SHE HATES TO ACCEPT ANY GIFTS FROM ME , that's y she was running . But she deserves the WORLD and so much more 🌎
Dupart is the CEO and co-owner of Kaleidoscope Hair Products.
It’s unclear how long the couple have been dating. However, Dupart says the Atlanta-based pair have not been hiding.
“All these videos keep popping up like we hiding, But WE BE IN PUBLIC,” she wrote. “Why is y’all hiding to get footage.”
We wish Da Brat a very happy birthday and wish the happy couple well.