21 SHARES Share Tweet

50 Cent is extremely concerned about people’s health during the global Coronavirus Pandemic. So much so, that he’s worried people are going to start getting fat while self-quarantining.

The rapper and businessman appeared on “My Monday Morning,” a Wall Street Journal series about self-motivated people kicking off their week and encouraged people who are stuck at home to keep exercising.

“This is day five, right here. I feel there are no safer options out here. There’s not much,” 50 Cent said of his own self-isolation experience.

“I guess when I want to go to the gym I’ll go to a track and I’ll just run outside. Still, you know what they say, keep your social distance. Being conscious of that.”

However, 50 is worried that many will slack off of their usual exercise routine.

“But a lot of people are not making adjustments, so they’re just going to sit home and they’re going to get fat. They’ll get fat.”

The Power star added that he has an alternative to his personal trainer that works best for him: Watching “really fit” women on Instagram.

“I don’t want to not be able to do it when it’s a girl telling me to do it. When you’re training legs, you should definitely train with women, because that’s all they train,” he said.

“After a while you’re like, ‘Yo, what is this?’ You know what I’m saying? Like, ‘What the f*ck you all been doing in here?'”

Just last week, 50 Cent was telling his fans that he had the cure for COVID-19 and would help them get a hook-up for the right price.

“This right here is the cure for the coronavirus according to Trump. So as soon as he said that, I had to get me some,” 50 said in an Instagram video.

The rapper was in possession of Hydroxychloroquine Sulfate Tablets, a drug used to treat malaria and certain auto-immune diseases that Trump has touted as a possible treatment for the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.

However, the Food and Drug Administration has yet to approve the use of chloroquine to treat the virus.

An Arizona man died this week after taking chloroquine phosphate following Trump’s press conference. The man consumed a version of the drug that is commonly used to clean fish tanks and aquariums.