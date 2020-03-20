Bravo star Andy Cohen is the latest celebrity to reveal that they’ve tested positive for COVID-19 aka coronavirus.
Cohen took to Instagram Friday (Mar. 20) to announce the news, writing:
“After a few days of self-quarantine, and not feeling great, I have tested positive for Coronavirus. As much as I felt like I could push through whatever I was feeling to do #WWHL from home, we’re putting a pin in that for now so I can focus on getting better. I want to thank all the medical professionals who are working tirelessly for all of us, and urge everybody to stay home and take care of themselves.”
This news comes just one week after it was revealed that Bravo had halted production for the upcoming Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 12 reunion not long after President Trump declared the coronavirus a national emergency.