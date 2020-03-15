Coronavirus or not … 50 Cent ain’t about to let nothing stop him from partying in da club!

50 was spotted out Saturday evening (Mar. 14) at Starlet’s Gentlemen’s club in Woodside neighborhood of New York City’s Queens borough.

The rapper/Hip-Hop mogul’s most recent public appearance comes as the whole city of New York prepares for a possible mandatory shutdown due to the coronavirus, where 300 cases have been reported and at least five people are said to have died.

Video footage recorded at the club shows the rapper smiling and having a good time throwing bundles of cash at the strippers. But what alarmed fans the most was the fact he didn’t have a mask or gloves on to protect himself from the coronavirus.

Actor Jamie Foxx was spotted a week ago at a nightclub and was quick to put on hand sanitizer after touching a fan.

Guess 50 rolls a little differently … if you can get shot nine times and live to tell the story, coronavirus is probably the least of your worries.