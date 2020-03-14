Waka Flocka Flame says he’s not worried about the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic because he believes minorities are immune to it.

During a recent interview on Real 92.3 LA, Waka discussed a range of topics, including his marriage with Tammy Rivera and his new WEtv show reality show Waka & Tammy: What the Flocka.

He also said that because of his ethnicity, he and countless others can’t catch the coronavirus, despite actual evidence proving otherwise.

“It’s fake… Minorities can’t catch it,” he said around 11 minutes and 40 seconds into the interview when asked if he was worried about the virus. “Name one though,” he said when challenged on his theory.

“We all descended from the same persons. Now, did we catch it? It hit the people passing through our airport [Atlanta], it ain’t touch them soulful folks.”

Someone should tell Waka that Utah Jazz players Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell, who are both black, tested positive for the coronavirus, which resulted in the NBA suspending the remainder of the 2019-2020 season.

As of Saturday afternoon (Mar. 14), at least 2,345 people across 49 states, Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico have tested positive for coronavirus, and at least 50 people have died in the U.S.

