Well, this is certainly an interesting art exhibition: Willow Smith will put herself on display for 24 hours in a glass box to bring awareness to anxiety.

Beginning at 9 p.m. PST tonight (Mar. 11), Smith and boyfriend/musical collaborator Tyler Cole will participate in a performance art piece for the Museum of Contemporary Art in Los Angeles.

The two will visually express the eight stages of anxiety: paranoia, rage, sadness, numbness, euphoria, strong interest, compassion, and acceptance.

The performance art event will last for 24 hours, with each stage being enacted in 3-hour intervals.

No words will be spoken by the performers, but “We might grunt or scream — it’s going to be very primal,” Smith told the LA Times.

Smith and Cole will have breaks for sleeping and eating, and their bathroom breaks will be no longer than two minutes.

Spectators can watch the live exhibit for up to 15 minutes at a time. They can then continue to watch a live stream from a separate room where self-help books on anxiety will be available as well as donation stations for mental health organizations.

“This is not so that people are like, ‘Oooh!’ This is for awareness,” Willow said, adding that the exhibit is for a “real cause.”

“The first thing we’re going to be writing on our title wall is something along the lines of: ‘The acceptance of one’s fears is the first step toward understanding.’ So then you know this is on something real,” she continued.

Mental health is an issue very close to Smith. Last year, she revealed that she resorted to cutting when she was younger as a “physical release” from pressures and stress that came with fame at such a young age.