No matter who you are, there’s likely some type of stress in your life. We all experience it, and we all cope in different ways.

Some turn to exercise to alleviate their anxieties, others drink, some eat. If you’re Bill Clinton, the way you deal with anxious feelings is by having an affair with Monica Lewinsky in the Oval Office.

It was one of the “things I did to manage my anxieties.”

That’s what the former president said in a new documentary coming to Hulu called Hillary.

The new series that’s set to release on the streaming platform on Friday (Mar. 6) offers a “remarkably intimate portrait of a public woman” with never-before-seen 2016 campaign footage.

The series also features former President Bill Clinton, who goes into details of his extramarital affair with Lewinsky, a White House intern at the time.

During the interview, he describes the stresses of being president as feeling like “a 15 round prize fight that was extended to 30 rounds,” and that his affair was “something that will take your mind off it for a while.”

Clinton, who is now 73 years old, says that he is a “totally different person” now, and that he feels bad for the effect the affair had on Lewinsky’s life. She has been unable to avoid the media limelight since the scandal over 20 years ago.

“I feel terrible about the fact that Monica Lewinsky’s life was defined by it—unfairly, I think,” he said. “Over the years, I’ve watched her trying to get a normal life back again. But you’ve got to decide how to define normal.”

The Clintons also discuss how the affair caused numerous problems within their marriage that were only resolved by “painful” marriage counseling.

When asked why she would want to offer such personal insights into some of the most stressful times of her life, Hillary Clinton said it’s because she isn’t running for anything anymore.