Zonnique Pullins is officially a mommy!

The singer has given birth to a baby girl, welcoming her first child with her rapper boyfriend Bandhunta Izzy.

Zonnique’s famous mom—Tameka “Tiny” Cottle—took to social media to announce the happy news with the world and gushed over her first grandchild in the process.

“Congratulations to my 1st [love] my LuvBug @zonniquejailee,” Tiny shared on Instagram. “My Gbaby is so fat & cute!! Just as I dreamed she would be!! I told y’all Today was a very Blessed day straight frm God! & yes I just loved this video so I had to!!”

While Tiny didn’t provide any details about the birth, Zonnique’s Growing Up Hip Hop co-star Romeo Miller revealed that she went into labor on Monday (Dec. 14) evening and delivered her little on Tuesday morning just before 6:30 a.m.

“Somebody’s missing as you can see,” Romeo said on Fox Soul’s The Mix. “Our girl Zonnique is not here because guess what? She had the baby! She had the baby this morning!”

Zonnique confirmed her pregnancy back in August, telling People: “Literally every year, probably for the past three years, this same rumor [that I was pregnant] had come out. This time I actually am pregnant. It’s weird!”

Despite this being her first pregnancy, the 24-year-old said in a follow-up interview (in which she showed off a beautiful maternity photoshoot) that the process was surprisingly easy for her.

“Compared to stories I’ve heard growing up and how bad some people carry pregnancy, I have not one complaint about how it has been for me,” she said.

“I never had morning sickness. I got to work and record a lot of good music during this pregnancy and in the beginning got to travel a little bit, even with the pandemic. … I didn’t even crave anything, honestly. It was like doing what I do every day, with someone riding along with me the entire time.”

“I thought I would be eating everything in sight, including some weird cravings, and I remember in the beginning crying because me and my boyfriend ordered pizza and I didn’t want any,” Pullins added, laughing.

“I was so hurt that usually I would be so happy and I could hardly stand the smell of food, but even that feeling didn’t stay for long.”

She continued: “I would say the most different thing would be how you have to go into doctor visits alone because of COVID, and I’m sure labor will be nothing like I expected because of it, as well.”

This marks the first child for 24-year-old Zonnique, but as for her boyfriend, this is baby number three for him as he has two children—a son and daughter—from a previous relationship(s).

Congrats to Zonnique and Izzy on the birth of their first child together!

Be the first to receive breaking news alerts and more stories like this by subscribing to our mailing list.