A photo of Wiz Khalifa kissing his 7-year-old son Sebastian on the mouth has gone viral on social media, sparking a debate about whether or not it’s OK for a father to kiss his son on the lips.

The image is a screenshot from a video from Wiz’s “Behind the Greens” series, which was recorded earlier this month and posted on his IGTV.

It shows Wiz and Bash—the rapper’s son with Amber Rose—sharing an open mouth kiss, which many are saying is highly inappropriate considering the boy’s age.

One post on Facebook read: “Ok wiz is fu***in cancelled … No man should kiss a boy like this ..n his son at that.”

“Wiz Khalifa really needs to stop kissing his son on the mouth like that,” another post on Twitter read. “He’s seriously way [too] old for him to be doing that.”

But not everyone sees an issue with the image.

Someone on the aforementioned thread responded, saying: “Dats his kid lol [don’t] sexualize affection from a father.”

The original poster responded: “If his son was a baby [or] toddler okay whatever no problem but this little boy is like 7/8 and he’s kissing him on the mouth like this is WEIRD… He needs to stop that it’s not cute it’s disturbing.”

Wiz Khalifa really needs to stop kissing his son on the mouth like that ? he’s seriously way to old for him to be doing that ?? — ROLLING LAY LANSBERRY? (@MelajahMarie) December 8, 2020

If his son was a baby of toddler okay whatever no problem but this little boy is like 7/8 and he’s kissing him on the mouth like this is WEIRD pic.twitter.com/KOlYDVc21C — ROLLING LAY LANSBERRY? (@MelajahMarie) December 8, 2020

Thank you! He needs to stop that it’s not cute it’s disturbing — ROLLING LAY LANSBERRY? (@MelajahMarie) December 8, 2020

On Facebook, one user commented: “It’s between a father & a child. It was a quick peck and they [screenshotted] that.”

Another user said: “I [don’t] kiss my son on the lips but cmon ppl its a PICTURE, A ‘STILL SHOT’ [I’m] pretty sure the actual motion was [quick and] didn’t look so passionate like this STILL SHOT.”

To be fair, again … the image IS a screengrab from a much longer video, and once you see the clip, it honestly doesn’t look as bad as how the screengrab makes it.

In the video, Wiz tells his son good morning and kisses him on the forehead. Wiz then turns to the camera and asks: “What about my kiss?” at which point Sebastian gives his dad a quick kiss on the lips before the two hug.

Take a look here:

Here are some comments directly from the post on Instagram:

“I never understood the love between kissing kids on the lips”

“Y you kissing young [in the] mouth he [too] old [for] that”

“The way that there are grown men and women in this comment section concerned about the way this man is showing love and affection to his ONLY CHILD is sickening. So embarrassing, thought we moved past the whole idea of toxic masculinity in 2020 but I guess not smh, just tragic lol.”

“[I know] this ni**a ain’t just kiss that ni**a in the [mouth]”

“Hey everybody talking about kissing his son. I got an idea it’s crazy but How about yall worry bout yall own kids.”

“Ok Tom Brady”

“Some of y’all clearly have daddy issues. It’s his child & he loves him.”

“Woah bro when did we start kissing our children ON THE MOUTH lmaoooooo”

A similar debate was sparked when video surfaced of Tom Brady kissing his then 11-year-old son on the mouth.

Now, we gotta ask … Do you think it’s appropriate for a father to kiss his son on the lips?

