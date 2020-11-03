48 SHARES Share Tweet

DaBaby’s brother has died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, TMZ reports.

According to the gossip site, the rapper’s older brother Glen Johnson took his life Tuesday (Nov. 3) in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Glen had reportedly shared a video on social media of himself earlier in the day sitting in a car with a gun, and he was said to be “visibly upset and crying.”

The video reportedly showed DaBaby’s brother talking about being wronged a lot in the past, and not long afterward, close sources said the he shot himself in the head and died.

Johnson is survived by three daughters and a son.

DaBaby, who spent the day making surprise visits to various polling sites all over Charlotte amid the 2020 presidential election, updated his bio on Instagram to read: “LONG LIVE MY BROTHER.”

