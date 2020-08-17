18 SHARES Share Tweet

It’s been nearly 18 years since the murder of Run DMC’s Jam Master Jay, and now federal prosecutors believe they have the men responsible for the killing.

Jay (born: Jason Mizell) was shot to death on the evening of October 30th, 2002 in a recording studio that he owned in Queens, New York. He was 37 years old.

And now, almost 18 years later, federal prosecutors are indicting two men for the crime.

Citing two law enforcement officials, the New York Times reports that 56-year-old Ronald Washington and 36-year-old Karl Jordan Jr. were indicted on charges of murder while engaged in drug trafficking.

Washington—who has been a suspect in JMJ’s murder for years, but was never charged due to lack of evidence and witnesses—is already serving a 17-year federal prison sentence for robbery, while Jordan was arrested on Sunday (Aug. 16).

The charges against the two men will be formally announced by federal prosecutors sometime on Monday.

Be the first to receive breaking news alerts and more stories like this by subscribing to our mailing list.