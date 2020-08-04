Frank Ocean is mourning the tragic loss of his younger brother.

The Grammy winner’s 18-year-old brother, Ryan Breaux was killed in a single-car accident on early Sunday morning (Aug. 2) in Thousand Oaks, California.

According to reports, Breaux and his former high school classmate Ezekial “Zeek” Bishop, 20, veered off the road around 1:30 a.m. and crashed into a tree located in the center median.

The Tesla was engulfed in flames when authorities arrived. Breaux and Bishop were pronounced dead on the scene.

The accident is still being investigated, but police suspect speed was a factor.

“The speed limit is north of 45 mph,” Deputy Wendell Campbell told KTLA. “It’s a nice big stretch of road, so sometimes people do pick up speed.”

It hasn’t been reported who was driving the vehicle.

While neither family members nor authorities have confirmed their identities, Ocean’s fans on the scene and on social media revealed that Breaux was one of the victims.

Many expressed their condolences and shared tributes on social media.

To my brother, who was talented beyond belief, possessed a heart of gold, had an energy that was infectious, a smile & laugh that lifted everyone’s spirit, and was a loyal and authentic friend to anyone he knew. You were just getting started and ready to show the world who you were. You were a leader and you had a whole army of loyal soldiers behind you. Thank you for being there for me when I needed you most, thank you for all the wild nights, thank you for your music and all the late night studio sessions with Fray, thank you for blessing us ALL with your presence on this earth. I will carry you in my heart always. Until I see you again brother. Ryan Breaux forever & Zeek Bishop forever.

Frank has not made any public statements regarding his brother’s death. Our thoughts are with the families of both men.

