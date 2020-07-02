156 SHARES Share Tweet

Yet another “Karen” has gone viral after losing her damn mind … this time in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

Video surfaced Wednesday evening (Jul. 1) showing a confrontation after a white woman pulled a gun on a Black woman and the Black woman’s 15-year-old daughter in the parking lot of a Chipotle after a car the white woman was riding in almost hit the Black woman and her daughter.

Takelia Hill told the Detroit News that she and her daughter’s encounter with the woman first started when the woman bumped into her daughter while they were walking into the restaurant.

Hill’s daughter said the woman started yelling at her like a crazy person after she asked the woman to apologize.

“Before I could walk into Chipotle, this woman was coming out and I had moved out the way so she can walk out,” Hill’s daughter, Makayla Green said.

“She bumped me and I said, ‘Excuse you.’ And then she started cussing me out and saying things like I was invading her personal space.”

The teen said the woman’s bizarre reaction frightened her … so she called her mom over.

“I walked up on the woman yelling at my daughter,” Hill said. “She couldn’t see me because her back was to me, but she was in my daughter’s face.”

This happened today in Auburn Hills,MI

Another Karen .. pic.twitter.com/lWksZwXITD — ?Makay (@makaysmith10) July 2, 2020

The video footage starts once the altercation moved to the parking lot, as the initial counter wasn’t captured on video, the Detroit News reported.

At one point, the woman who pulled the gun listens to the mom and teen, one of whom repeats that the woman is “ignorant” and “racist.” A man from the vehicle exits and asks the pair, “Who the (expletive) do you think you guys are?” and helps the woman into the SUV. He and Hill exchange angry words before he walks back to the driver’s side. From the passenger seat, as Hill asks the woman why she bumped her daughter, the woman says through the rolled down passenger-side window: “You cannot just walk around calling white people racist … White people aren’t racist … I care about you and I’m sorry if you had an incident that has made someone make you feel like that. No one is racist …” The woman rolls up her window and Hill is seen stepping back as the SUV starts to drive away. Hill then accuses the male driver of putting the vehicle in reverse. She said she thought the driver was going to hit them, so she hit the back window of the SUV to stop it.

After Hill tapped the back of the SUV … that’s when the white woman jumped out of the SUV and pulled her gun on the mother and daughter.

“She got the gun on me! Get the license plate!” Hill can be heard shouting.

“Don’t you f**king jump behind my car!” the woman replied as she continued to point her weapon at Hill. “Get the f**k back! Get the f**k back! Back the f**k up!”

Hill said she called the police after the woman and the man driving the SUV both drew their guns. The woman was arrested, but was released.

According to a family member of Hill’s, who reposted the video of the encounter on Twitter, the police said they took the woman and the man’s guns away, but couldn’t charge them with a crime because Hill “hit” their car first.

Update!!!!! They were let go !!! The police just took the guns away !!! Ridiculous!!!! They said they couldn’t arrest her because my niece mother hit there car (with her hand ) to stop them from hitting my niece!!! Justice needs to be served! This is white privilege ????? — ?Makay (@makaysmith10) July 2, 2020

Hill said her other two daughters were in the car the whole time, and the incident has left the four of them traumatized.