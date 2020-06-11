22 SHARES Share Tweet

Jasmine “Jas” Waters, an entertainment journalist and writer for popular TV shows like NBC’s This Is Us and Showtime’s Kidding, has died at the age of 39.

The passing of Waters, who also went by the moniker “Jas Fly,” was first confirmed by her friend and fellow writer, Sade Sellers, on Twitter Wednesday afternoon (Jun. 10).

Absolutely devastated to confirm @JasFly ‘s passing. She was such a light. Offered me advice about writing so many times— prayers to her family. — Sade Sellers (@IAMSadeSellers) June 10, 2020

The official This Is Us writers’ Twitter account also confirmed the sad news Wednesday.

“The entire #ThisIsUs family was devastated to learn of Jas Waters passing,” the statement read.

“In our time together, Jas left her mark on us and ALL over the show. She was a brilliant storyteller and a force of nature. We send our deepest sympathies to her loved ones. She was one of us. RIP @JasFly.”

Jas Waters was born in Illinois and later graduated from Columbia College Chicago.

At the time of her passing, she was living in Los Angeles where she worked as a freelance writer and wrote TV shows for various networks, including NBC, VH1, Comedy Central and Showtime.

Waters also starred on VH1’s short-lived reality show Gossip Game, and worked on the production of TV shows like ER and MTV’s The Real World, as well as movies such as Spiderman, Barbershop and Save the Last Dance.

Waters’ journalism contributions were also notable, as she created and ran her own entertainment blog for several years and quickly became one of the most recognizable hip-hop journalists, even landing her own column in VIBE magazine back in 2012.

In an interview with Shadow and Act last year, Waters talked about her experience as a Black woman working in the entertainment industry.

“We as people of color want to see ourselves; we deserve to see ourselves,” she said. “So the fight first is to see ourselves—and that is a very rightful fight—but it’s a fight that I also fight.

“The shows that I create from now until the foreseeable future will probably feature people of color first, because I’m itching to tell our story. But that does not mean that you don’t have people of color working in the field, who are doing great work still telling the stories that are being told.”

Her last tweet, dated May 8th, 2020, read: “Some sh** just changes you.”

Waters’ cause of death has yet to be revealed, the Los Angeles Times reported, however, social media was flooded with tributes and condolences after her passing was announced.

Necole Kane, former entertainment blogger (NecoleBitchie.com) and CEO of the women’s lifestyle brand xoNecole wrote on Twitter: “I’m at a loss for words. @JasFly has been on my heart and spirit for some time now.

“I would always tell her when I saw her, how much I admired her work. Her storytelling. Her authenticity. Her gift to the world. Sometimes I wish I could have said more. I’m saddened.”

Look below for more reactions to Waters’ sudden death from friends, colleagues and supporters:

To cap off two very emotional weeks, I have to now mourn the loss of an incredible woman and friend. One of the most beautiful and honest and amazing people I've ever known. You will be sorely missed @JasFly. Life makes absolutely no sense. — Travon Free (@Travon) June 10, 2020

Damn man. @JasFly was good people. Rest In Peace to a real one. — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) June 10, 2020

Just got word. Sad day for journalism. Sending my prayers, love, condolences to the friends, family, fans of Jas “@jasfly” Waters. She inspired me with her work ethic, opinions and more coming up throughout the years. Beautiful Black Queen. #ripjasfly ???? pic.twitter.com/PHCt8CKXSV — Bryson “Boom” Paul (@KABOOMBRYSON) June 10, 2020

I just want you to know that your friendship, your voice and your light will leave an impact that will far exceed what we all do in the physical. Rest well, @jasfly. Godspeed. ?? — Kazeem Famuyide ? (@Kazeem) June 10, 2020

Shocked and saddened. @JasFly shined her light on me many times over the last decade. Wiped my tears and lifted my spirits over the phone and in person once she moved to LA. I pray her soul is at ease. Rest in paradise ??? — Bridget Kelly (@IamBridgetKelly) June 10, 2020

If you are in the industry, you know @JasFly … a motivating energy and dope woman in hip-hop. Today hurts — Sowmya Krishnamurthy (@SowmyaK) June 10, 2020

Rest In Peace @JasFly

Truly a Brilliant Soul ? — RAVEN B. (@RAVIEB) June 10, 2020