42 SHARES Share Tweet

Betty White is staying positive and keeping herself busy in quarantine during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a rep for White, who celebrated her 98th birthday back in January, the beloved actress is “doing very well” while keeping safe and healthy during the global health crisis.

The Golden Girls star is staying home to protect herself from the virus that has infected millions worldwide, and has become a pro when it comes to adhering to social distancing standards.

“No one permitted in except those who must. Has helpers who are great with her,” White’s rep told Today in an e-mail.

And even though White has to stay in the house 24-7, she has fortunately been able to keep her good sense of humor. White’s publicist said she checks in with her several times a week and they “always have laughs.”

White has also been spending her days enjoying nature and admiring the wildlife in her own backyard.

“Betty has a beautiful backyard with a number of wild animals visiting,” her rep said. “Two ducks always come by to say hello. They waddle up to her glass door and look in.”

A friend of White’s also said that she’s keeping busy by reading the Los Angeles Times “cover to cover.”

“She owns literally thousands of crossword puzzle books and is constantly doing them to keep her mind jumping. This is really serious with her,” entertainer Tom Sullivan told the British magazine Closer Weekly.

Fans of Betty White (i.e. EVERYBODY because who’s not a fan of Betty White?!) first became concerned with the iconic actress’ well-being after a number of celebrities revealed that they’d tested positive for coronavirus back in March.

However, at the time, White’s publicist assured everyone she was “fine” amid the outbreak.