Quavo is celebrating a major milestone: He received his high school diploma.

After dropping out of high school years ago, just months before his graduation, the 29-year-old is now among the many students of the Class of 2020.

The Migos rapper shared the exciting news on Instagram with a series of smiling photos of him donning a navy-blue cap and gown.

“Finally Can Say I Graduated High School Class Of QUARANTINE 2020. We Lit”

“Now What College Should I Go To?” he added.

Many of his fans congratulated the achievement on social media.

Quavo—whose full name is Quavious Marshall—attended Berkmar High School in Lilburn, Georgia as a teen and was a star quarterback.

However, he made the tough decision to drop out of school during his senior year to pursue his music career full time.

The rapper received his diploma from Berkmar by completing the Georgia state requirements to qualify him as a high school graduate.

Quavo and Migos celebrated by dropping their new song, “Need it” featuring YoungBoy Never Broke Again.

We at GOT also want to give a special shoutout to ALL of the 2020 quarantine graduates, who unfortunately missed out on special moments like prom and commencement ceremonies.

