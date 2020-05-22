27 SHARES Share Tweet

Quavo is celebrating a major milestone: He received his high school diploma.

After dropping out of high school years ago, just months before his graduation, the 29-year-old is now among the many students of the Class of 2020.

The Migos rapper shared the exciting news on Instagram with a series of smiling photos of him donning a navy-blue cap and gown.

“Finally Can Say I Graduated High School Class Of QUARANTINE 2020. We Lit”

“Now What College Should I Go To?” he added.

Many of his fans congratulated the achievement on social media.

I really applaud quavo going back and finishing high school!!! He has money and didn’t have to go back but it shows that it was important to him to finish and he did!!!! ? — Blake Sandoval (@illuminaBRI) May 22, 2020

Real proud of Quavo for getting his HS diploma during quarantine that’s sick — Jack Twachtman (@jackdiablo) May 22, 2020

Quavo a 2020 graduate too I’m proud of mans?? — Ebony Conner (@killaconner) May 22, 2020

Seeing this made me remember that the rate of retention in schools in the US is something that still needs work. There’s lots of people who don’t have a GED. Congratulations to Quavo for even choosing to go back to Highschool it’s really an achievement. https://t.co/aipWCqS4JX — Total BlackS (@AnnieBecky) May 22, 2020

Quavo—whose full name is Quavious Marshall—attended Berkmar High School in Lilburn, Georgia as a teen and was a star quarterback.

However, he made the tough decision to drop out of school during his senior year to pursue his music career full time.

The rapper received his diploma from Berkmar by completing the Georgia state requirements to qualify him as a high school graduate.

Quavo and Migos celebrated by dropping their new song, “Need it” featuring YoungBoy Never Broke Again.

We at GOT also want to give a special shoutout to ALL of the 2020 quarantine graduates, who unfortunately missed out on special moments like prom and commencement ceremonies.