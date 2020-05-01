O.T. Genasis dropped a new song today called “I Look Good” and also released its accompanying music video.

The video finds the California rapper bored as hell on day 69 of self-isolation and in need of some self-encouragement, and what better way to lift your spirits than to look at yourself in the mirror and say to yourself: “damn, I look good to-day!”

“I Look Good” marks O.T’s first release since 2019’s “Big Shot” (feat. Mustard) and it looks like he’s going for the Tik Tok crowd with this one.

Don’t be surprised when the “I Look Good” challenge becomes a thing because this song has all of the ingredients to make it the next viral hit.

Watch the video up top!