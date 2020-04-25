Scarface is updating fans on his health one month after he revealed that he tested positive for coronavirus.

While speaking with his Geto Boys group mate Willie D, the Houston rap legend said that the same day he revealed his COVID-19 diagnosis, he was hit with even more health issues while under quarantine.

“I fought the COVID, double bilateral pneumonia and kidney failure, all in my house,” Scarface said while hooked up to a blood stent to help regulate his kidneys.

“This is my new lifeline,” he said of his dialysis port. “I gotta change my entire diet. I gotta do dialysis four times a week, three hours a day. That’s taking all of my blood out, cleaning it, and putting it back in my body. Before the COVID, I never had kidney problems before.”

This article is being updated…