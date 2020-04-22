11 SHARES Share Tweet

Trey Songz is finally showing off the mother of his now 1-year-old son Noah.

Since Noah’s birth last year, which came as a surprise to us all, fans have been itching to see who the baby’s mother is.

Trey took to Instagram Wednesday (Apr. 22) and showed love to his son’s mother in a touching post.

Along with a gallery of photos showing the mystery woman, whose name he didn’t reveal, the 35-year-old singer wrote:

“I’m obsessed; we did that, YOU did that! You’re a great Mother and you deal with all the extra’s very gracefully. I’ll always be eternally grateful to you Noah’s Mumma.”

Trey has been pretty quiet about his private family life. He’s kept Noah’s mother off social media since their son’s birth last April.

When fans have inquired about his son’s mother, Trey has been quick to thwart the speculation.

He told one commenter: “Noah’s mom and you don’t have sh** to talk about. And the rest of y’all either mind ya f**kin business.”

The proud dad celebrated his son’s first birthday Tuesday (Apr. 21) with a sweet message.

“I love you Noah. I thank God for bringing you to me at a time I needed your love the most,” he captioned a photo of the tot. “1 year passed unbelievably fast but within the first second of meeting you, I knew you would be the light of my life until I take my last breath. Happy Birthday son.”

He also posted a video of Noah laughing (“Me and my boy trippin,” he captioned it) and another adorable clip of them beatboxing together, which he captioned: “Noah on da beat.”