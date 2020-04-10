Babyface says he and his family tested positive for COVID-19, but they are no longer infected with the virus that has so far killed over 100,000 people all over the world.

The R&B singer/songwriter/producer shared the news on social media Friday (Apr. 10), which was also his 62nd birthday.

He said the ordeal was “incredibly scary” to go through, but now he’s happy to report that he and his family recently tested negative and are on the mend.

“I would like to warmly thank everyone for all the many birthday wishes today,” he wrote.

“I feel so blessed to be able to celebrate another birthday. I tested positive for the Covid19 virus, as did my family. It’s an incredibly scary thing to go through with my friends. I’m happy to report we have now tested negative and are on our way back to full health.”

Babyface urged fans to “stay home” & “stay safe,” adding that he planned to go on Instagram Live next Saturday night (Apr. 18) at 9 p.m. EST to battle fellow singer/songwriter/producer Teddy Riley in what he’s calling “a Celebration of Black Music Excellence.”

He added: “Get ready for a night of groove and love. Ladies… put on your red dress…light the candles, pour some wine, and don’t forget to bring your dancing shoes..”

Babyface joins a long list of celebs who’ve shared their positive diagnosis for the novel coronavirus, including Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Idris Elba, Pink, Andy Cohen, Slim Thug, YNW Melly and more.