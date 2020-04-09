61 SHARES Share Tweet

One of the most heartwarming viral stories in the past few years has, sadly, begun a heartbreaking chapter.

The husband of Wanda Dench—the grandmother who gained nationwide attention after texting and inviting a teen she believed to be her grandson to Thanksgiving—has died of coronavirus complications.

Lonnie Dench passed away on Sunday (Apr. 5) after battling COVID-19 and pneumonia.

Wanda honored her husband in a statement to local news outlet Arizona’s Family:

“He had the truest heart of love, like no other. He did so many acts of kindness that no one ever heard about. He was my hero. And I’m a better person because of him.”

"He was my hero. I'm a better person because of him." For years I've covered the Thanksgiving story of Wanda & Jamal, & that mistaken text. Wanda's husband Lonnie was a beautiful part of that. Lonnie just passed away from COVID-19. We honor him tonight??https://t.co/uQKhTg9Tgp pic.twitter.com/TJ0vu8REvj — Briana Whitney (@BrianaWhitney) April 9, 2020

Jamal Hinton—the man who has bonded with the Denches after Wanda accidentally invited him to Thanksgiving dinner—shared the sad news of Lonnie’s passing on Twitter on Wednesday (Apr. 8).

“As some of you may have already found out tonight Lonnie did not make it,” he wrote.

“But Wanda told me all the love and support he was receiving put a huge smile on his face so I thank every single one of you guys for that!”

As some of you may have already found out tonight Lonnie did not make it… he passed away Sunday morning? but Wanda told me all the love and support he was receiving put a huge smile on his face so I thank every single one of you guys for that!???? https://t.co/tNvals0FMh — Jamal Hinton (@kingjamal08) April 9, 2020

Hinton was also the first to share that Wanda and Lonnie were both battling COVID-19, noting that Wanda was unable to see her husband because he was hospitalized and she was recovering at home.

“I am so sad to announce that Wanda and Lonnie both have COVID-19 and that Lonnie is currently in the hospital fighting both COVID and Pneumonia,” he tweeted in early April. “Please send words of love and encouragement their way.”

However, on Wednesday he informed his followers that “Wanda is not sick.”

It’s unclear if she’s asymptomatic, recovered, or was never diagnosed with COVID-19.

Hinton (along with his girlfriend and family members) have spent Thanksgiving with Lonnie and Wanda every year since 2016 and the texting mishap. He and his girlfriend have even gone on double dates with the Denches.

Their story touched the entire nation and continues to do so. It’s a heartbreaking loss and our thoughts are with Wanda and her family, and Hinton.

“RIP Lonnie” even trended on Twitter as others shared their condolences.

i'm so sad. RIP Lonnie and thank you Jamal for sharing such a sweet special relationship with the rest of the world. we needed it then and we need it now https://t.co/AbvfVumuLJ — ? (@actualbullshit) April 9, 2020

this broke my heart ? rip lonnie https://t.co/xEmHWEnQFA — ally? (@allysonvestal) April 9, 2020

#RipLonnie genuine tears fell as I realized what happened, and who Lonnie was. Thanksgiving will never be the same again, man. And Wanda has it, too .. 2020 really the worst year EVER — {ig : teenrelato} (@teenrelato) April 9, 2020

Damn RIP Lonnie Dench. Within the evil world that is the internet, Your story was a beam of light that inspired me over the years. #RIPLonnieDench — MrHydePark ???? (@GinoThree) April 9, 2020