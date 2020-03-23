158 SHARES Share Tweet

Cardi B has a very “interesting” theory about the novel coronavirus.

While a number of celebrities have revealed that they have COVID-19, including Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson, Idris Elba, NBA star Kevin Durant, Bravo’s Andy Cohen and more, but not everyone has exhibited symptoms, which has Cardi a bit confused.

“Let’s say if I have the coronavirus right now. How am I supposed to know I got it because sometimes y’all be like, ‘If y’all have a cough, you have it,'” she said on Instagram Live on Saturday (Mar. 21).

“But then I be seeing these basketball players say like, ‘Yeah, I have the coronavirus, but I don’t got no symptoms.’ So how the f**k am I supposed to know when I’m supposed to get tested for it? Y’all ni**as is playing with me. That’s my problem right there. ‘Cause y’all not really saying what it is.

She continued: “And it’s like, alright, so tell me what it is and what it ain’t. I’m starting to feel like y’all n***as is payin’ n***as to say that they got it, and if y’all are paying n***as to say that they got it, pay me too! Pay me too! Okay? Sh*t, ’cause I’m trying to get paid.”

Cardi is currently in the studio working on her new album, but she admitted she’s ready to be able to leave the house so she can get liposuction.

“A bitch tryna get lipo,” she said. “I needs to know when this shit gonna finish.”

Cardi’s coronavirus conspiracy theory comes as she continues to make headlines after “Coronavirus! Sh*t is getting real!” rant on IG was remixed by DJ iMarkkeyz and turned into a song that will soon debut on the Billboard charts.

Cardi, who helped promote the DJ iMarkkeyz remix on her socials, said she wants to donate proceeds from the sales and streams of the remix to charity, and DJ iMarkkeyz agreed, saying that was his “goal” from the beginning.