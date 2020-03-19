Social distancing is getting some of these celebrities caught up with their social media antics.

Shortly after Vanessa Hudgens was dragged for making light of the deaths caused by the coronavirus pandemic, Tori Spelling was dragged after posting an offensive image and caption of her daughter on Instagram.

Spelling posted a photo of her 8-year-old daughter Hattie wearing a green handkerchief on her head and Cheetos attached to her fingers as long fingernails.

The actress explained the image:

“Days kept inside we have to get creative… Hattie has become McQuisha in her Cheeto extension nails!”

For obvious reasons, many felt the post was racist and proceeded to drag the former Beverly Hills, 90210 star and mother of five.

On Wednesday (Mar. 18), Spelling wrote that she was “truly sorry” for the offensive post and explained image was an homage to Hattie’s love of the 90s sitcom, Martin, and her favorite character, Sheneneh.

“I posted a story the other day that upset many of you. I’m truly sorry. That was NOT the intention at ALL. “Hattie is 8. We watch and adore old reruns of Martin. She loves the character Shanaynay. She made up that name with “Mc” bc her last name is McDermott. She was reenacting the over the top fun and amazing character from Martin. “She is innocent and didn’t mean anything by it. I should have thought about how it could have been perceived and misconstrued before I posted. I did not. I’m truly sorry.”

First of all, if Sheneneh was really the inspiration for Spelling’s post, why not just say that in the original caption and truly pay the homage the wanted?

And who is Quisha, and why does she need a “Mc” in front of her name?

This Martin explanation may be genuine, but it’s definitely coming off as a quick damage control excuse.

Regardless of how it came about, we now know that Tori Spelling is out here playing racist dress-up with her kids and giving them stereotypical black women names and personas to reenact for funsies.

Do better, Donna Martin.