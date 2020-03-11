45 SHARES Share Tweet

Tom Hanks announced Wednesday (Mar. 11) that he and his wife Rita Wilson have both tested positive for COVID-19 (coronavirus), making them the first A-Listers to go public with a diagnosis.

According to TMZ, Tom and Rita were filming an Elvis Presley movie in Australia, and after experiencing cold symptoms, the couple decided to get tested for coronavirus, with the results returning positive.

Hanks took to Instagram just moments ago with the following statement:

Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive. Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no? We’ll keep the world posted and updated. Take care of yourselves!

Hanx!

Earlier today, the World Health Organization officially announced that the coronavirus outbreak had been upgraded from an epidemic to a pandemic.