Police in Milwaukee are investigating a mass shooting that broke out inside of a funeral home Wednesday afternoon (Sep. 30).

Not much info has been released, but according to local reports, at least five people—two women and three men—were shot in front of 100+ witnesses around 12:45 p.m. at Serenity Funeral Home in the 4200 block of West Fond Du Lac Avenue.

It isn’t clear how serious the victims’ injuries are and it isn’t known what may have led to the shooting or if any arrests have been made, as investigators are still on the scene gathering details.

Acting Police Chief Michael Brunson is expected to speak about the shooting in a news conference at 3:15 p.m. local time.

Media advisory Milwaukee Police are investigating a shooting on the 4200 block of West Fond Du Lac Ave. Chief Brunson will be available for comment regarding this shooting at approximately 3:15pm on the 4200 block of West Townsend St, on the southwest corner. — Milwaukee Police (@MilwaukeePolice) September 30, 2020

This is a developing story … check back for updates.

