50 Cent recently pulled up to a Burger King in his old Southside Jamaica Queens neighborhood in New York City and blessed workers by handing out huge wads of cash.

Fiddy was joined by entrepreneur Jay Manzini—who is known for viral videos where he gives out large amounts of money on camera—and together, the duo handed out over $30,000 to Burger King workers, who were very happy to see the rapper walk up to the drive-thru window.

Jay Mazini posted the whole thing on Instagram and captioned the footage:

“ME & @50cent HAD TO SHUT [BURGER KING] DOWN IN SOUTHSIDE [QUEENS] … PASSED OVER 30K ME & @50cent TO THESE HARD WORKERS, DURING THIS PANDEMIC. FIF TOLD ME I REALLY LIKE WHAT YOU’RE DOING, I TOLD HIM IT’S GOOD KARMA AT THE END OF THE DAY BIG BRO!!! CHANGE LIVES & CONNECT WITH REAL ONES.. SOUTHSIDE QUEENS STAND UP!! YA DESERVE IT”

Fast food workers deal with a lot of stressful situations and customers, especially amid a pandemic, so we’re pretty sure this was a welcome break from all of the madness they experience on a day-to-day basis.

On the other hand … the BK workers who didn’t come in during their scheduled shift or clocked out early are probably somewhere at home punching the air right now.

