Meek Mill just received the best birthday gift ever … the birth of his third son on his own birthday!

The rapper took to Twitter Wednesday afternoon (May 6) to announce that his girlfriend Milano had given birth to their son the same day he was celebrating his 33rd birthday.

“Milano dropped me off a king on my birthday!” Meek wrote. “#thebestgift.”

Milano dropped me off a king on my birthday! #thebestgift ?? — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) May 6, 2020

While this is Milano and Meek’s first child together, he’s already a father to two sons—Murad and Rihmeek Williams—from a previous relationship.

More to come…