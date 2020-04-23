Congratulations are in order for actress Raven Goodwin, who just officially became a first-time mommy!

Goodwin, who is known for starring on Being Mary Jane and recently starred as Denise Clark Bradford in the Lifetime biopic The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel, welcomed a baby girl—Riley’Rosa Bell Battle—on April 15th, however, she waited a full week to announce the news on social media.

“I’ve been a mommy for a week. Wow,” the 27-year-old actress wrote on Instagram on April 22nd.

“Her soul is sooo beautiful. She was born on a Wednesday as was I. She has a head full of hair & she is sooooo stunning. She loves music, the sound of her daddy’s voice, and her mamas touch.”

She continued: “My daughter you lack nothing, you were born WHOLE, I will make sure you always feel liberated by liberating myself. I’ll always be here … Thank you to the Staff at Northside & [Dr. Jackie from ‘Married to Medicine’] for getting her here safe and sound.”

Goodwin is engaged to finance executive Wiley Battle. The couple announced their engagement last November.

Back in March, she shared maternity photos, with some showing her fiancée cradling her baby bump at their baby shower.

Lifetime previously announced that their Clark Sisters biopic—which was executive produced by Queen Latifah, Mary J. Blige and Missy Elliott—had 2.7 million viewers during its April 11th debut, making it the network’s highest-rated movie original since 2016.

A press release also stated that the biopic’s ratings made it “the strongest original movie on all of television for 2020 across key demos,” and the film was a top social trend during its initial airing.

Congrats all around to Raven Goodwin!