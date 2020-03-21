63 SHARES Share Tweet

A Chicago woman is capturing the hearts of many after revealing in an emotional post on social media that her grandmother died suddenly after contracting coronavirus.

In a lengthy post she shared on her Facebook page (March 20), Tai’vionna Marie spoke on how devastated she was to find out the news about her grandmother.

Because experts still aren’t 100% clear on how the COVID-19 virus is transmitted, those who are gravely ill with coronavirus in hospitals are typically unable to have any visitors.

Tai’vionna said that her grandmother died alone at the hospital, and her family wasn’t even able to tell her goodbye.

Tai’vionna also warned others to take coronavirus seriously.

“Let me just say the CORONAVIRUS IS VERY MUCH REAL,” she wrote.

Tai’vionna continued:

“Today my grandmother took her last breath & none of us was able to give her a kiss goodbye, tell her we love her, touch her , NOTHING … I didn’t want her to leave this world like that … I wanted her to hear I loved her one last time, give her one kiss one last time “I never knew the last time I seen her in the hospital was literally the last time I would see her as herself … I wanted to be there with you every step of the way because you was there for me ALWAYS, whether from a distance to us living together YOU WERE THERE You are apart of who I am TODAY … you’ve shaped me to be INDEPENDENT and To be one hell of a woman “I’m so numb , I been going in & out of it all day … I got pawpaw for sure … until the day he takes his final breath … I’m grateful for the moments you spent w. Mai’Anna now she has a guardian angel watching over her … My Love For You Is Endless … Rest Easy My Sweet Lady

Many responded to Tai’vionna Marie’s post, sending their condolences to her family and apologizing for their loss.

“Sorry for your loss, I can’t even imagine what you’re going through,” read one comment on the viral post, which saw more than 13,000 shares.

“I am truly sorry for your loss,” another person commented. “I would like to offer you and your family my deepest and most sincere condolences and may the soul of your grandmother rest in peace. May our friendship and prayers ease you through this difficult time.”

One commenter remembered Tai’vionna’s grandmother as one of her customers at Walgreens. She said that the woman’s grandmother was a beautiful soul.

“Sorry for your [loss], your granny was my everyday customer when I was working at Walgreens,” the commenter wrote. “I was working at Walgreens wow what a beautiful soul.”

This goes to show how important it is to check up on your parents, grandparents, and elderly people you know during this stressful, challenging time. Life is too short.