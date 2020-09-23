7 SHARES Share Tweet

Popular Detroit rapper Bandgang Jizzle P was reportedly shot and killed in the city Tuesday night (Sep. 22).

While details are scarce regarding the shooting, Bandgang Javar seemingly confirmed Jizzle P’s death Wednesday morning while addressing fans sending condolences on Twitter.

“I appreciate the love,” he wrote, “but i dont want sympathy i know what come with the territory, just respect Aj family.”

I appreciate the love but i dont want sympathy i know what come with the territory, just respect Aj family — Bandgang Javar (@JavarEscobar) September 23, 2020

There are multiple reports of a homicide in Detroit Tuesday night that injured one man and killed another, but it hasn’t been confirmed that the incident was tied to Bandgang Jizzle P.

Detroit police said two men were sitting in a newer model Chrysler 300 in a driveway on the 17100 block of Fielding around 8:15 p.m. when someone fired multiple shots into the vehicle.

Both men were rushed to the hospital, where one was pronounced dead on arrival and the other was listed in critical condition.

Police, who are still investigating the incident, didn’t release the names or ages of the men nor did they release a description of the suspect.

Bandgang Jizzle P (aka Bandgang AJ) was a popular Detroit rapper whose buzz in the city was continuing to grow.

A video for a song he did with Bandgang Javar called “Pocket Watching” released in March 2019 has over 1 million views on YouTube.

Be the first to receive breaking news alerts and more stories like this by subscribing to our mailing list.