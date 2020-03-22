248 SHARES Share Tweet

Harvey Weinstein, the disgraced movie mogul who was just sentenced to 23 years in prison for rape and sexual assault, has reportedly tested positive for coronavirus.

The Press-Republican newspaper reported that the 68-year-old has since been placed into isolation at the Wende Correctional Facility near Buffalo, New York.

The State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision wouldn’t confirm the report, citing federal health-care privacy laws, but did say that there were two inmates at Wende had coronavirus.

Weinstein is believed to have contracted COVID-19 while at Rikers, where he was briefly held before being transferred to Wende on Wednesday (Mar. 18), an official briefed on the matter said.

New York City has experienced the country’s largest jailhouse outbreak of coronavirus to date, with at least 38 people (21 inmates, including some at Rikers) testing positive.

Weinstein was tested at Bellevue Hospital where he developed a cough while being treated there for a spike in his blood pressure following his sentencing on March 11th.

Weinstein is serving a 23-year sentence in state prison after he was convicted of sexually assaulting two women.